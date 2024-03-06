Realme 12 5G Series Launched With Android 14 In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Realme has launched its mid-range Realme 12 5G series in India. This series includes the Realme 12 5G and the Realme 12+ 5G models. To recall, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Realme 12 Pro series, which includes Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, in India in January.

The Realme 12+ 5G comes in two colour options: Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green. Meanwhile, the Realme 12 5G comes in Woodland Green and Twilight Purple colour options.

Realme 12 5G Series Price:

For the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Realme 12+ 5G is priced at Rs 20,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999. Moreover, the Realme 12 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 17,999. (Also Read: iQOO Z9 5G Display, Design, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead Of March 12 Launch)

Realme 12+ 5G Specs:

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050+5G Chipset based on the TSMC 6nm process, delivering a seamless experience tailored for gamers. It features a 50 MP camera equipped with OIS+EIS capabilities, promising crisp and stable shots. With an IP54 rating, it offers resistance against dust and water splashes, ensuring durability.

Dropping the Plus bomb right here and now! #realme12Plus5G.



You are going to be stunned by the upgrades but it’s all worth it!



Join the livestream: https://t.co/grBBh12aZz#realme12Series5G #realmePortraitMaster pic.twitter.com/LJWFyRckfN March 6, 2024

The smartphone runs on the Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals with fluid motion. To tackle heat management during intense gaming sessions, it houses a 3D VC Cooling System.

The smartphone also houses a Smart Rainwater Touch feature that is touted to help improve the user experience during rain or with wet hands. Adding further, the smartphone is loaded with a 5000 mAh Battery with 67W charging support.

Let us clear the air over the price assumptions for the ultimate plus experience.



Join the livestream now: https://t.co/grBBh12aZz#realme125G #realme12Series5G #realmePortraitMaster pic.twitter.com/DmRK4Kw9Mq — realme (@realmeIndia) March 6, 2024

Realme 12 5G Specs:

The latest smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+5G chipset. Its vibrant display, offering an impressive 950 nits of brightness, guarantees clarity even under direct sunlight, enhancing outdoor usability. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 OS and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W Charging.

The handset sports an advanced 108 MP camera, delivering exceptional detail and depth to your photos. The latest smartphone features a Dual Stereo Speakers.