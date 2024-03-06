iQoo Z9 5G Display, Design, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead Of March 12 Launch

New Delhi: Vivo sub-brand iQOO has confirmed the specifications of the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone, including display, design, and chipset details. The iQOO Z9 5G is scheduled to launch on March 12 in India. This will be the company's second smartphone launch in 2024.

The smartphone will be available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options. With the launch just a week away, both Amazon and iQOO India have created dedicated microsites on their websites to tease the arrival of the iQoo Z9 5G smartphone.

The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone is likely to compete with the likes of the Nothing Phone 2a, which launched on March 5 at a price tag of Rs 23,999. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) With Android 14 And Iconic Glyph Interface Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Launch Offers)

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications:

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. The newly launched smartphone will also feature a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, complete with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

Dazzle your day with the Segment's Brightest AMOLED in the all-new #iQOOZ9! Whether you're gaming, streaming, or browsing every pixel comes to life with unmatched clarity and brightness.

The iQoo Z9 5G will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, providing ample juice to keep you connected throughout the day. In terms of performance, the smartphone has showcased remarkable capabilities, achieving a score of 734,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. In design, the smartphone will sport flat edges and a sleek brushed pattern at the back, lending it a sophisticated and modern aesthetic. (Also Read: Lava Blaze Curve 5G With Curved Display Launched In India At Rs 17,999; Check Price, Specs)

In the camera department, the phone is equipped with an 'Aspherical premium lens'. The device offers a high-resolution 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring crisp and steady shots even in challenging conditions. Additionally, it comes equipped with Super Night Mode, enabling stunning low-light photography results.