Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Launch Date Confirmed In India, Check Camera Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme has officially announced the launch date of the Realme 12 Pro 5G Series in India. This lineup will include a Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ model, unveiling on January 29 at 12 pm IST.

The upcoming smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Realme has already confirmed the camera specifications of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series, equipped with a periscope telephoto lens. Notably, the Realme 12 Pro series is the first Realme smartphone in the country in four years to have a periscope camera, the last one being the Realme X3 SuperZoom in 2020.

It is suggested that the upcoming Realme 12 Pro 5G Series is set to compete with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus.

Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Specifications

The lineup is set to boast an impressive camera setup, notably highlighted by the largest OV64B periscope telephoto sensor with a 1/2-inch size. This cutting-edge feature promises enhanced telephoto capabilities, contributing to an advanced imaging experience.

Adding further, the upcoming series will introduce a 3X Portrait Mode characterized by a 71mm golden portrait focal length. This innovation is designed to produce a naturally shallow depth of field, particularly well-suited for capturing striking portraits with a captivating background blur. (Also Read: Ram Mandir: Top 6 Technologies Will Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya)

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series features a Sony IMX890 1/1.56” sensor. It is also equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an impressive f/1.8 aperture. This 50MP sensor underscores the commitment to high-quality imaging. The OIS feature ensures stable and shake-free images, while the wide aperture enhances low-light performance, collectively elevating the overall photographic capabilities of the Realme 12 Pro series.

Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ Design

The company has also revealed the design of the Submarine Blue version of a Realme 12 Pro series smartphone after collaborating with watch design master Ollivier Saveo. The lineup will feature a CNC-cut golden fluted bezel, polished sunburst dial, premium vegan leather, and a 3D jubilee bracelet.

