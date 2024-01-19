Realme 12 Pro Series To Launch On January 29 In India: Flipkart Listing Unveils These Details

New Delhi: The launch date for Realme 12 Pro series in India has been officially announced by Realme set for January 29. Initially it was anticipated that the debut of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme Pro+ models would coincide with the launch date. However, specifications and anticipated pricing for the upcoming device were disclosed through a listing on the Flipkart website.

Realme 12 Pro Max specifications:

The details of the upcoming mid-range smartphone, Realme 12 Pro Max were unveiled through a Flipkart listing discovered by 91mobiles.

The listing provided insights into the upcoming device, revealing that it will be presented in the captivating "Submarine Blue" color variant. Additionally, the device is set to showcase a curved display, with the initial variant featuring 8 GB of RAM.

-Realme 12 Pro max Price:

The Realme 12 Pro Max is expected to start at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant may be priced at ₹35,999, according to Brar’s post on X (formerly Twitter). Key specifications and pricing information was provided by Tipster Yogesh Brar.

-Realme 12 Pro Max Camera:

The leak also suggested that the Realme 12 Pro Max could feature a 64MP OIS portrait camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS camera sensor.

-Realme 12 Pro Max Display:

The smartphone might feature a design inspired by Rolex luxury watches, as teased by the Chinese smartphone maker. Although specific display details haven't been revealed, the leak hints at a Curved vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is anticipated to run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G specifications:

-Realme 12 Pro Storage

The Realme 12 Pro 5G is anticipated to be equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and could launch in India with three storage options: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

-Realme 12 Pro Colors

It is expected to come in two color choices: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

-Realme 12 Pro Camera

The camera setup for the Realme 12 Pro may consist of a triple configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as the primary camera with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

-Realme 12 Pro+ Storage

On the other hand, the Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and could be offered in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

-Realme 12 Pro+ Colors

The smartphone is expected to be available in three color options: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue.