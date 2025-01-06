Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ Official India Launch Date Confirmed; Could Debut With Colour-Changing Technology – Check Expected Specs and Price

Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ India Launch: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed the launch date of the Realme 14 Pro series In India. The series will include the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ smartphones. The company will launch the Realme 14 Pro series on January 16 at 12PM IST and will be available via Flipkart besides the Realme website.

It is important to note that the Oppo sub-brand has previously confirmed that the Realme 14 Pro series will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor reportedly. Adding further, the Realme 14 Pro series will be available in four colour variants - Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink (the latter two being exclusive to India).

The Pearl White variant of the Realme 14 Pro series will come with a colour-changing technology that allows the phone to change colours when immersed in water below 16 degrees Celsius. Moreover, The new smartphones are likely to offer the world's first triple flash with the cameras.

Realme 14 Pro Price In India (Expected)

The Realme 13 Pro debuted in India this June, priced at Rs 26,999 for the standard variant and Rs 32,999 for the Pro+ model. With anticipated enhancements like an IP68 rating and a quad-curved display in the upcoming models in the country, a slight increase in their starting price is expected.

Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 14 Pro series is shaping up to be an impressive lineup with advanced specifications. The Realme 14 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the vanilla Realme 14 Pro variant will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

The Realme Pro+ model is confirmed to boast a sophisticated camera system, including a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS, 120X super zoom, 3X optical zoom, and 6X lossless zoom, along with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it will house a 32MP front shooter.

Meanwhile, the Realme 14 Pro may include a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS for its primary camera and a 16MP front camera for selfies. Both the smartphones expected to feature AI-powered enhancements like AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and the AI HyperRAW algorithm, ensuring cutting-edge photography and performance.

Adding further, both the smartphones are expected to come equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery and boast IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance, making them durable and reliable choices for users.