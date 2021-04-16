हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Realme

Realme 8 5G with 6.5-inch punch hole display may launch in India on April 22: Report

The company is rumoured to announce the 8 5G in India on April 22, and while the Indian division is yet to confirm the same, an event page on its website says realme will launch a dimensity 700-powered 5G smartphone soon.

New Delhi: Realme's upcoming smartphone, realme 8 5G, which might launch in India soon after its debut in Thailand on April 21, is likely to feature 90Hz screen and side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The smartphone is also confirmed to have two colour options -- supersonic black and supersonic blue, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The realme 8 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and pack a 6.5-inch punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be 8.5mm thin and weigh 185 grams.

The report said that users may expect a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging and an 8MP selfie camera.

The triple camera on the back will comprise a 48MP primary, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Last month, the smartphone brand launched two mid-range smartphones in its much-anticipated 8 series in India.

The realme 8 was launched in three variants -- Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (8GB+128GB). While, realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 128GB).

