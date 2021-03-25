Realme 8 Pro with 108MP ultra-quad camera, Realme 8 go on sale today

New Delhi: The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro equipped with the industry-leading 108MP ultra-quad camera is all set to go on sale on Thursday.

Both the smartphones will be available on Flipkart and Realme website at 12pm.

Smartphone brand realme had on Wednesday launched two mid-range smartphones in its much-anticipated 8 series in India.

Available in two storage variants, the 6.4-inch 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 128GB). With the company's real upgrade programme, the realme 8 Pro (6GB+128GB) will cost Rs 12,599 and realme 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs 13,999.

Realme 8 is a 6.4-inch smartphone realme 8. It is equipped with 64MP AI quad camera. The device will be available in three variants — Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (8GB+128GB).

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, realme 8 Pro features a Super AMOLED Fullscreen with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint Scanner, 50W SuperDart Charge and realme UI 2.0. The 108MP camera in 8 Pro offers Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video. It also features 3X in-sensor zoom, tilt-shift photography mode , new starry mode and many new portrait modes. The device has 16MP in-display selfie camera and comes with a 4500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charge that can charge the device to 100 per cent in 47 minutes.

Realme 8 is equipped with Super AMOLED Fullscreen and ultra-fast In-display fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor, featuring realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It offers 16MP in-display selfie camera.