Realme 8 series teased with quad camera setup: Expected to have 108MP camera

After the Realme X7 series and the Narzo 30 series, the company is planning to launch the Realme 8 series soon as CEO Madhav Sheth has started teasing the upcoming lineup via Twitter. Realme has officially started teasing the upcoming Realme 8 series and another report shows Bollywood actor Salman Khan holding the phone which makes it more imminent.

However, only camera specifications have been hinted at for the upcoming smartphones, no other details have been confirmed by Realme yet.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth posted a tweet that hinted at a possible 108-megapixel sensor on the upcoming Realme 8 series. He wrote, “Do you guys know what 108 stands for?” The photo shows a quad rear camera module as well with a headline by a 108MP primary sensor.

The Realme 8 Pro is expected to come with a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back. The company hasn't confirmed anything yet, so this bit of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

After its launch, it will compete against the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series which is set to launch in India on March 4.