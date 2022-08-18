New Delhi: Realme 9i 5G smartphone has been unveiled today on Flipkart. The budget smartphone will price at Rs 13,999 in launching offer and will be available on Flipkart sale on 24 August 12 pm onwards. It comes with Dimensity 810 5G chipset and extendable memory up to 1 TB.

Realme 9i 5G price, specs, more

Realme 9i 5G will come in two variants. Its basic version starting at Rs 14,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the higher variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost around RS 16,999 (Without launch offer).

The smartphone has a big battery of 5000mAh to power with 18w fast charging, intelligent 5 core charging chip. Claimed by the company to give super power and super saving. The most unique feature of the smartphone is laser light design that gives it sleek, shiny, and sturdy body. It comes in two colours – rocking black and metallic gold.

It has side fingerprint scanner. Unique selling point of the smartphone is 50 mega pixel AI enabled triple camera, which has street photography mode and larger sensor to capture more light.

It comes with 90hz ultra smooth display with 6.7 FHD display to provide rocking experience. Plus 90hz refreshing rate provides smooth and hiccup less movement. Its 5G virtual RAM makes it easy to switch between apps without any lags.