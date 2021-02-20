Realme Buds Air 2 features revealed: Active noise cancellation, long battery and many more

Along with Narzo 30 series, Realme is also planning to launch the Buds Air 2 in India on February 24 and now the company has revealed some of its features.

Realme Buds Air 2 will have active noise cancellation (ANC) rated at 25Db which is slightly lower than the 35dB that comes with the Realme Buds Air Pro's ANC.

The company further revealed that Buds Air 2 will offer up to 25 hours of total playback. It is claimed to last for 2 hours with only 10 minutes of charge.

With ANC turned off, the Buds Air 2 will last for 25 hours with 2 hours of charge, and 22.5 hours with ANC. The earbuds are also expected to offer 88ms super-low latency.

Coming to design, Realme Buds Air 2 is a lookalike to Buds Air Pro with the stem design and the charging case is also similar. It will come in two colour options of black and white. The Buds Air 2 is also expected to come with a transparency mode.

Realme has joined hands with pop duo The Chainsmokers to launch the Buds Air 2 and the launch event for Realme Buds Air 2 is scheduled for 12:30 pm on February 24.