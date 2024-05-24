Realme Buds Air 6 Launched In India Alongside Realme GT 6T; Check Price, Specs And Availability

New Delhi: Chinese electronic brand Realme has launched its next generation true wireless earbuds -Realme Buds Air 6 in India alongside the Realme GT 6T smartphone. The new TWS earbuds are offered in Flame Silver and Forest Green colour options.

Realme Buds Air 6 Price And Availability:

The Realme Buds Air 6 have been announced in India for Rs 3,299. However, it will go on first sale on May 27 12pm IST with a special price tag of Rs. 2,999 (including bank offers). Consumers can buy these earbuds via Amazon, Realme’s online channel, and retail platforms.

Realme Buds Air 6 Specifications:

The Realme Buds Air 6 TWS earbuds sport a 12mm Mega Titanizing Driver unit which promises to offer powerful bass output. It also offers a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40KHz and 32 ohms impedance. (Also Read: POCO F6 Launched In India With AI Features And Iceloop Cooling Technology; Check Specs, Price, And Discount)

The newly-launched Realme Buds Air 6 TWS earbuds are packed with three microphones in each earbud. They also come with an ANC feature that is said to reduce external noise by up to 50 dB. These Realme Buds Air 6 TWS earbuds are compatible with different types of noise cancellation which include intelligent dynamic noise cancellation, deep noise reduction, moderate noise reduction, and mild noise reduction.

On the battery front, it promises to offer up to 40 hours of battery backup with the charging case. Moreover, these earbuds support fast charging that provides a quick 7 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

The IP55-rated earbuds support Dual Device Connection 2.0 which means it can be connected to two devices simultaneously.