Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 launched with 6.5-inch FHD+ display: Specs, price and other details

New Delhi: Realme on Thursday (June 24) launched the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 smartphones in India. Both the smartphones will join the Narzo series of smartphones launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in India. Besides the two smartphones, Realme has also rolled out Buds Q2, its latest set of true wireless earbuds. Separately, the company has also launched a new 32-inch smart TV to up the ante in the burgeoning television segment in India and take on rival Xiaomi.

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 variants

Realme Narzo 30 5G is launched in a single variant which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of space. The device is priced at Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 is launched in two variants: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The former is priced at Rs 12,499 while the latter will be retailing at Rs 14,999. Also Read: Reliance launches JioPhone Next for a ‘2G-mukt’ India, check price and features

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 price and availability

Both devices come with a Full HD+ display and are available in two colour variants: Racing Silver and Racking Blue. Realme is offering a Rs 500 discount as part of the introductory sale.

You can start placing your orders for Realme Narzo 30 5G from June 30 while the Narzo 30 will go on sale starting June 29. You can purchase the handsets from Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 specifications and features

Both the smartphones, which were launched via an online event, operates on RealmeUI which runs on the Android 11 operating system (OS). Coming to individual aspects, the Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display offering a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Realme Narzo 30 5G features: The 5G network supporting device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, triple rear camera, 16MP selfie shooter, 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.



Realme Narzo 30 features: The smartphone sports a slightly similar display, but a different processor (MediaTek Helio G95 processor) as compared to its 5G version. Other features of Realme Narzo 30 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000 mAh battery, triple rear camera setup, 16MP front shooter and 30W Dart Charge support. Also Read: LIC scheme: Here’s how you can revive your insurance policy after it lapses