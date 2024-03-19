NewsTechnology
MOTOROLA INDIA

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Official Launch Confirmed In India; Check Specs, Date, Availability

The company says that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone comes with AI features such as AI adaptive stabilization, photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Official Launch Confirmed In India; Check Specs, Date, Availability Image Credit: motorolaindia/X

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone in the Edge series, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on April 3 in India. The upcoming smartphone is claimed to be equipped with the world's first AI-powered camera and the world’s first Pantone-validated display. The display of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in black, purple, and white colours, all curated by Pantone, featuring a vegan leather finish. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Motorola’s online store, and leading retail stores.

The company says that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone comes with AI features such as AI adaptive stabilization, photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode. Moreover, it will also feature ‘create with AI’ that will let you generate a unique wallpaper with AI. (Also Read: POCO X6 Neo 5G Goes On Sale In India Via Flipkart; Check Price And Bank Offers)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Confirmed Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display that offers a smooth experience with its 144Hz refresh rate, exceptional brightness of up to 2000 nits, and support for HDR10+.

On the camera front, it features a triple setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera, complemented by an LED flash for enhanced photography in various lighting conditions.

In design, the smartphone is characterized by a slim form factor, curved edges for a comfortable grip, a flat display for a sleek look, and a punch-hole camera that adds to its modern aesthetic. (Also Read: Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset With AI Power; Check Specs)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Expected Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM, promising powerful performance. It might come with a 4500mAh battery supporting 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?