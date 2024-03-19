Motorola Edge 50 Pro Official Launch Confirmed In India; Check Specs, Date, Availability

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone in the Edge series, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on April 3 in India. The upcoming smartphone is claimed to be equipped with the world's first AI-powered camera and the world’s first Pantone-validated display. The display of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in black, purple, and white colours, all curated by Pantone, featuring a vegan leather finish. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Motorola’s online store, and leading retail stores.

Between Intelligence and Art, it’s never going to be the game of choosing one, but experiencing the magic of both. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ELCB5djuaA March 15, 2024

The company says that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone comes with AI features such as AI adaptive stabilization, photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode. Moreover, it will also feature ‘create with AI’ that will let you generate a unique wallpaper with AI. (Also Read: POCO X6 Neo 5G Goes On Sale In India Via Flipkart; Check Price And Bank Offers)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Confirmed Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display that offers a smooth experience with its 144Hz refresh rate, exceptional brightness of up to 2000 nits, and support for HDR10+.

On the camera front, it features a triple setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera, complemented by an LED flash for enhanced photography in various lighting conditions.

Say goodbye to blurry shots and hello to AI enhanced images with the AI Photo Enhancement Engine in #MotorolaEdge50Pro.

Coming Soon @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and all leading retail stores.#IntelligenceMeetsArt pic.twitter.com/H0UH2sgVwG March 18, 2024

In design, the smartphone is characterized by a slim form factor, curved edges for a comfortable grip, a flat display for a sleek look, and a punch-hole camera that adds to its modern aesthetic. (Also Read: Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset With AI Power; Check Specs)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Expected Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM, promising powerful performance. It might come with a 4500mAh battery supporting 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM.