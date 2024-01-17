Realme Note 50 Tipped To Launch On January 24, Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Realme is expected to introduce a new smartphone lineup–the Realme Note series. The lineup includes the Realme Note 1 and the Realme Note 50. However, the company has yet to announce the official name of the lineup.

According to leaks, Realme Note 1 seems to be a new device. However, the Note 50 4G appears to be a rebrand of the Realme C51 meant for the global market. Moreover, certifications suggest that the Realme Note 50 could be the first device under this lineup.

First in the series. First in the world.

This is the realme Note 50.



Don’t miss out as we introduce the #LongLastingValueCompanion to the world for the first time!



Take note of the price reveal next Tuesday, 01.23.24 at 12NN. pic.twitter.com/t7MWNM5cPr January 17, 2024

The Realme Note 50 is expected to make its global debut on January 24 in black and blue colour options. (Also Read: Apple Overtakes Samsung To Become Global Leader In Smartphone Market For First Time)

Here are the tipped specifications of the Realme Note 50

The handset features a cutting-edge 6.7-inch HD+ display with 1,600 x 720 pixels, boasting a rapid 90Hz refresh rate for a seamless visual experience. The handset is tipped to be a budget 4G offering with a 4,890mAh battery and 10W charging support. Emphasizing its commitment to quality, the phone proudly carries the prestigious TUV Rheinland certification. With a thickness of 7.9mm and an IP54 rating, it combines sleek design with robust durability against dust and water.

realme executive shares first photo of the upcoming "realme Note 50" pic.twitter.com/B2OR7B8vSL January 17, 2024

Functionality is key, with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack positioned at the bottom. The dual rear camera setup with an LED flash unit ensures exceptional photo quality. Included in the package are a charging brick, a protective cover case, and a USB Type-C cable, rounding out a comprehensive user experience. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Pre-Order Benefits Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch)

Notably, Realme is set to roll out the Realme 12 Pro series in India on January 29. The lineup is expected to feature two phones, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+.