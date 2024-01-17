Samsung Galaxy S24 Pre-Order Benefits Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is set to launch its much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series at the 'Samsung Unpacked' event today (January 17) in India. This line will include the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

With just a few hours left for the event, some leaks are starting to pour in. The pre-order benefits for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the European market have leaked. However, the pre-order perks for India may not be exactly the same as those for the European market, but these pre-order perks give an idea about the kind of offers we can expect in the Indian market as well. (Also Read: List Of 5 Best Mobile Phones Under Rs 20000 in India)

According to leaks, consumers could get a free storage upgrade on the purchase of the Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Let me explain. Suppose a customer buys a 128 GB model; then they will get 256 GB onboard storage instead. Likewise, if a customer buys the 256 GB variant, they will get a 512 GB variant.

Are you ready for a new era of mobile? Galaxy AI is coming.



Watch Galaxy Unpacked live on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:30 PM, at https://t.co/TgGozyucjK.



Pre-reserve now and get benefits worth ₹ 5000*. *T&C apply. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/HnaLexNbAe — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 3, 2024

Notably, the pre-order perk is also applicable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra; customers will get a 1 TB version at the price of the 512 GB storage option. This benefit is limited to the first 2,000 clients across all partnering merchants. The pre-order perks don't end here!

Customers will also get a guaranteed Rs 9,000 bonus approximately on the exchange of any old smartphone or tablet during the pre-order period. This bonus will be besides the trade-in value of the smartphone. These offers on different variants will only be valid until January 30 in the eligible countries. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed For Sale Ahead Of Official Launch on January 17, Withdrawn By Retailer)

It is important to note that these leaked pre-order perks are only for some European countries. Similar offers may or may not be available in India.

Furthermore, the Samsung S24 Ultra is expected to come in Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange colour variants. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will be offered in Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange.