Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759872
NewsTechnology
XIAOMI

Redmi 13 5G Official Launch Date Announced In India; Check Expected Specs And Colour Options

The Redmi 13 5G smartphone could be the first smartphone in the segment to feature dual-sided glass and also mentions Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Redmi 13 5G Official Launch Date Announced In India; Check Expected Specs And Colour Options Image Credit: Redmi (Official Website)

Redmi 13 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has announced the official launch date of the Redmi 13 5G smartphone in the Indian market via an X post. The upcoming smartphone is set to roll out on July 9 at 12PM IST. 

Notably, Xiaomi has revealed the launch date for the Redmi 13 5G via an Amazon microsite first spotted by Gizmochina. This could be the first smartphone in the segment to feature dual-sided glass and also mentions Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. It is expected to be offered in Light Blue and Light Pink colour options with a glass back design.

Redmi 13 5G Price AndAvailability (Expected)

It is expected to succeed the Redmi 12 5G, which was unveiled in India in August 2023, alongside the Redmi 12 4G. The Redmi 12 5G was launched in India for Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499. Hence, consumers can expect the Redmi 13 5G in a similar range. However, the official pricing of the smartphone is not disclosed yet. Consumers might be sold on Amazon.in, in addition to mi.com and offline stores, after the launch.  

Redmi 13 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. It is claimed to sport the largest display among 5G handsets in the segment. The handset is could be loaded with a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the optics front, the phone may come with a 108-megapixel main rear camera. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?