Redmi 14C 5G Official India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With 50MP AI-Powered Main Camera; Check Expected Specs, Price

Redmi 14C 5G India Launch: Xiaomi sub-brand has officially announced the launch date of the Redmi 14C 5G smartphone in India as well as select global markets after launching the Redmi Note 14 series. The handset will launch in India on January 6, 2025, according to an official landing page. It will be arriving as the successor to the Redmi 13C 5G handset that debuted in the country last December in the year 2024.

Both Flipkart and Amazon have put up a microsite confirming the smartphone’s availability on the e-commerce platforms respectively. As per the microsite, the upcoming smartphone will be available in Purple with a gradient finish, Black, and Blue with star trails-like design colour options. The Redmi 14C 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 14R 5G, which debuted in China this September.

Redmi 14C 5G Price In India And Availability (Expected)

According to reports, the Redmi 14C is expected to be priced between Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000. However, the company has not confirmed the exact details of the pricing as of now. A live Amazon microsite for the handset hints at its eventual Amazon availability alongside the company e-store.

Redmi 14C 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is anticipated to feature a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, promising an immersive viewing experience. The device is expected to run on Android 14-based HyperOS, delivering a seamless and intuitive user interface.

Under the hood, the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with a robust 5,160mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging for extended usability.

On the photography front, the handset is set to sport a 50MP AI-powered main camera, complemented by a 5MP front camera for selfies. The rear camera module is a standout design element, featuring a centrally placed circular module that houses a dual-camera setup and an LED flash unit.