Redmi K40 will be globally launched as Poco phone with 5G support

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi released its budget flagship Redmi K40 series in China. The series comprises Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+. The K40 series is expected to get launch globally in some time. There are rumours that the basic Redmi K40 will go with Poco branding in the international markets.

Redmi K40 gets a 6.67-inch E4 FHD+ AMOLED display. This display supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch response rate of 360Hz. The phone has really small bezels around the screen and gives an immersive experience.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor which is mated with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone supports expandable memory with an SD card. The phone gets Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, 5G, GPS and USB Type C for data transfer and charging.

Redmi K40 gets a triple camera set up. There is a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP Macro lens. There is a 20MP camera on the front for taking selfies. The phone gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Redmi K40 gets stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, High-Res Audio, and IP53 certification for water and dust resistance.

The Redmi K40 has cleared its certification with IMDA model number M2012K11AG. It is rumoured that the same handset will get launched with the Poco monicker. There is no clarity on what Poco will call this smartphone. The phone will surely get 5G network capability.

Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs. 22,400 Approx.) for the 6/128GB version. CNY 2,199 (Rs. 24,700) for the 8/128GB model. CNY 2499 (Rs. 28,000) for the 8/256GB model. CNY 2699 (Rs. 30,000) for the 12/256GB model.

Live TV