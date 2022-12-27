Redmi K60 series unveiled; Check specs, price, and other key details

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Redmi has officially unveiled its new smartphone series ‘Redmi K60’ lineup comprising Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The series bring latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple rear camera set of 50MP+8MP+2MP. They will sport MUI 14 based on Android 13.

ALSO READ | Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme: Bank INCREASES interest rate on special plan; Check eligibility, deadline, more

Full specifications of Redmi K60 series

Redmi K60 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, 6.67-inch 2k display with 120 hz refresh rate. While Redmi K60 Pro sports Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. They also come with under-display fingerprint scanner.

ALSO READ | Year-Ender 2022: From RBI repo rate to tech lay offs; Big news that dominated the Biz world in 2022 - In PICS

Redmi 60 series Colour Options

Redmi K60 comes in 4 colours – Black, White, Cyan, and Blue. While Redmi K60 Pro gives 3 Options of Black, Cyan, and White Colour.

Redmi 60 series pricing

Redmi K60 variant of 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage is available at the cost of 3299 yuan. While Redmi K60 Pro with variant of 12GB + 512GB storage is available at the cost of Rs 4299.