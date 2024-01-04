trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705955
NewsTechnology
XIAOMI

Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ To Be Launched In India Today; How To Watch Livestream

The Redmi Note 13 series had made its debut in China in September last year with the same lineup.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ To Be Launched In India Today; How To Watch Livestream

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 13 series --Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro --in India on Thursday. 

Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ India Launch: How to Watch Livestream?

Viewers can visit Xiaomi India or Redmi India's official YouTube, social media channel to watch the livestream of the Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ launch at 12:00 PM today.

"Starting on a SuperNote for sure! Here is Resolution13 to ensure you have a super NewYear. Witness the launch of RedmiNote13 5G Series today at 12 Noon," Xiaomi India has tweeted.

The Redmi Note 13 series had made its debut in China in September last year with the same lineup --Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. In Indian market too, the series is expected to feature similar specs.

The Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ in China feature 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 13 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, Note 13 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 while Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'
DNA Video
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission