Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ To Be Launched In India Today; How To Watch Livestream

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 13 series --Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro --in India on Thursday.

Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ India Launch: How to Watch Livestream?

Viewers can visit Xiaomi India or Redmi India's official YouTube, social media channel to watch the livestream of the Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ launch at 12:00 PM today.

"Starting on a SuperNote for sure! Here is Resolution13 to ensure you have a super NewYear. Witness the launch of RedmiNote13 5G Series today at 12 Noon," Xiaomi India has tweeted.

The Redmi Note 13 series had made its debut in China in September last year with the same lineup --Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. In Indian market too, the series is expected to feature similar specs.

The Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ in China feature 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 13 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, Note 13 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 while Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.