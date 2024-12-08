Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Huge Discount Ahead Of Redmi Note 14 Series Launch; Check Specs, Discount

Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch: The price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G has dropped significantly in the Indian market as Xiaomi is all set to launch its mid-range Redmi Note 14 series in India tomorrow on 9th December. Notably, the Redmi Note series will comprise of three devices - Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G Discount In India

The handset is available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The handset is listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 27,998, which includes an 18 per cent discount. Moreover, consumers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 4,000 when buying the phone.

It is important to note that the effective starting price can be as low as Rs 24,998. However, the price may vary depending on the colour variants. The handset offers four colour options- Fusion Black, Purple, White, and Blue.

Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G Specifications

The smartphone boasts a large 6.67-inch display that delivers vibrant colors and smooth visuals, making it a treat for multimedia enthusiasts. At its core, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor, ensuring seamless performance for everyday tasks and multitasking needs.

It is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, paired with 120W fast charging, allowing for minimal downtime and maximum enjoyment of the phone's capabilities.

On the photography front, the handset comes with a 200MP main camera, complemented by additional lenses for wide-angle shots and detailed close-ups. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front.