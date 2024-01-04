Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ launched in india, check price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi Note 13 series - the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G --in India.

All the three models in the series feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display and have a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphones house a 200MP main camera and run on Android 13 operating system. Notably, these smartphones were launched in China in September last year.

Redmi Note 13 series is stuffed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. This smartphone comes in three colour options-Stealth Black, Arctic White, and Prism Gold. The Redmi Note 13 5G runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip with a Mali-G57 GPU paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front for taking selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro on the other hand is avaialable in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. This handset is avaialable in three colour options- Arctic White, Coral Purple and Midnight Black. This model support up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.



Redmi Note 13 Pro+

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes in three varaiants with storage of 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB priced at Rs 31,999, Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999 respectively. The company offers this model in three colur options- Fusion White, Fusion Purple and Fusion Black colour. This handset comes with a 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

As per reports the Redmi Note 13 series will be up for grabs next week, though the company has not officially confirmed anything as yet.