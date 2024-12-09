Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro Launched In India With EV-Grade Battery; Check Specs, Price

Redmi Note 14 5G Series India Launch: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 series in the Indian market. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 14 series offers top-of-the-line features such as 3D curved glass on the front, an EV-grade battery, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, enhanced with a host of AI features.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Price In India

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is available in two variants: the 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 30,999, and the 12GB + 512GB variant at Rs 35,999.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in two configurations as well, with the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model available for Rs 26,999. Adding further, the Redmi Note 14 5G starts at Rs 17,999, making it an affordable option in the 5G category.

Redmi Note 14 Series Availability And Exchange Bonus

The Redmi Note 14 series will be available for purchase in India starting December 13 through mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores. To celebrate the launch, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 along with a Rs 1,000 cashback on payments made using ICICI Bank cards.

Redmi Note Pro+ Specifications:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, it is equipped with a massive 6,200mAh battery and offers durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the back.

Introducing the #RedmiNote14 Pro+ 5G, packed with everything you need for an unforgettable experience!



Segment's largest 6200mAh battery for all-day power

20+ AI features to make your phone smarter than ever

IP68+69 durability and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 for… pic.twitter.com/suuGBX9See — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2024

For photography, the device boasts a 50MP Lighthunder 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The Pro+ variant also includes enhanced durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it dust and water-resistant.

Adding further, the device comes preloaded with AI-powered editing features, such as AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, AI SmartClip, and AI Cutout.

Redmi Note Pro Specifications:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness, providing vibrant visuals. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging for quick power-ups.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC and 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

The #RedmiNote14 Pro 5G is here to help you be a pro every day!



With IP68+69 durability and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, it's built to withstand whatever life throws at you

Enjoy immersive visuals on the 1.5K Curved AMOLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness

… pic.twitter.com/U695SWu6Da — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2024

For photography, the device includes a 50MP LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera for versatile shooting options. Furthermore, it boasts an IP68 + IP69 rating, ensuring water resistance up to 1.5 meters, making it durable enough to handle submersion.