RELIANCE JIO BHARAT V2

Reliance Jio Bharat V2 Internet-Enabled Phone Launched At Rs 999, Check Features

The beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones begins from July 7 in the country.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:06 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Monday launched India’s most affordable 4G phone ‘Jio Bharat V2’ at just Rs 999, which is the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone in the country.

The new ‘Jio Bharat’ smartphone will enable existing 250 million feature phone (2G) users with internet via ‘Jio Bharat’ platform that leverages device and network capabilities to deliver internet-enabled services on entry-level phones.

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio.

Six years ago when Jio was launched, “we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few,” he added.

The device comes with 30 per cent cheaper monthly plan and 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators.

It comes with just Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator’s Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost Rs 99 previously, now costs Rs 199.

Besides Reliance Retail, other phone brands (starting with Karbonn) will adopt the platform to build ‘Jio Bharat phones’.

