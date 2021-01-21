हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio customers rejoice! Rs 11 plan now has 1GB data benefits; check details of offer

New Delhi: In further cheer to Reliance Jio users, the company is now giving added data benefit on its Rs 11 4G Data Voucher plan. 

As per the Rs 11 existing plan, users can now get unlimited 1 GB data, which is higher than the previous 800MB data that was offered to customers. Other than this top-up plan, Jio offers the following top up plans to customers. These plans too are not limited to any validity period. Check the following affordable top up plans.

Rs 21 is an existing Plan, offering Unlimited 2 GB data
Rs 51 is an existing Plan, offering unlimited 6 GB data
Rs 101 is an existing Plan, offering unlimited 12 GB data

Reliance Jio recently discontinued some popular prepaid plans exclusively meant for JioPhone users. These all-in-one recharge plans came at Rs 99, Rs 297, Rs 153, and Rs 594, offering 3GB, 14GB, 28GB, and 56GB data respectively. 

But Jiophone users still can avail the following attractive plans:

Rs 75 recharge plan
28 days Validity
3 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 125 recharge plan
28 days Validity
14 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 155 recharge plan
28 days Validity
28 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 185 recharge plan
28 days Validity
56 GB UNLIMITED Data

It may be mentioned here that among the popular plans bracket, Jio is offering 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. As per Jio, this plan is quite economical as compared to that of other telecom companies. 

