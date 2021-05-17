हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amzon

Revealed: The women behind Alexa's iconic voice

Author Brad Stone reveals the identity of the person who gave voice to Amazon's Alexa assistant. In his book  'Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire' he also reveals various aspects of the finding of the voice of Alexa.

Credits: Pixabay

New Delhi: A voice known to over 100 million users of Amazon's Alexa is a mystery to all. Also, Amazon never revealed the person who lent the voice to the iconic Alexa assistant.

But the author of the book 'Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire', Brad stone reveals the identity of the person who gave her voice to Alexa.

Author Brad Stone claims Neena Rolle is the voice actress behind Alexa's remarkable voice.

Nina Rolle is a Colorado-based voice actress and singer.

Although According to her website, Rolle, a litany of big-name clients she’s done voice-over work for are listed, including Honda, Chase, Lockheed Martin, Jenny Craig, Turner Classic Movies and Nationwide, it does not mention Amazon anywhere.

After this revelation, neither Amazon nor Rolle has confirmed the claims. But the writer is sure about his claims.

 

Live TV

