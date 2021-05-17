Revealed: The women behind Alexa's iconic voice

New Delhi: A voice known to over 100 million users of Amazon's Alexa is a mystery to all. Also, Amazon never revealed the person who lent the voice to the iconic Alexa assistant.

But the author of the book 'Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire', Brad stone reveals the identity of the person who gave her voice to Alexa.

Author Brad Stone claims Neena Rolle is the voice actress behind Alexa's remarkable voice.

Meet Nina Rolle. She is the voice actress behind Alexa. This is one of several secrets Amazon has tried to keep relating to the arduous development of Alexa, as I write about on https://t.co/dI5uehN6Zj on publication day for my new book #AmazonUnbound! https://t.co/RdLWHH0nlA pic.twitter.com/ROJ8riQe6I — Brad Stone (@BradStone) May 11, 2021

Nina Rolle is a Colorado-based voice actress and singer.

Although According to her website, Rolle, a litany of big-name clients she’s done voice-over work for are listed, including Honda, Chase, Lockheed Martin, Jenny Craig, Turner Classic Movies and Nationwide, it does not mention Amazon anywhere.

After this revelation, neither Amazon nor Rolle has confirmed the claims. But the writer is sure about his claims.

"Neither Amazon nor Rolle confirmed or denied Stone’s guess" ... Um, it's not a guess. It's her. https://t.co/y6cgGuWWLe via @Verge — Brad Stone (@BradStone) May 11, 2021

