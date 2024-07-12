Rich Are Freezing Themselves In -119 Degrees To See The Future, Waking Up Hundreds Years Later; Check Shocking Details

New Delhi: Imagine waking up hundreds of years from now in a world full of futuristic technology and amazing advancements. For some of the world's wealthiest individuals, this isn't just a fantasy—it's a goal they're working towards. Surprisingly, around 500 people worldwide have already undergone cryonic preservation for potential future revival, with a majority hailing from the United States.

Yes, you read it right, there’s a company which is willing to put you to sleep only to wake you up decades or even hundreds of years later. In an era where medical advances might one day halt ageing and evade death, this vision is exactly what the Alcor Life Extension Foundation offers. Alcor, based in US, claims to be the world's leading cryonics company where individuals are currently preserved in the hope of awakening to a future filled with extraordinary possibilities.

The Arizona-based cryonics facility, Alcor Life Extension Foundation, has frozen 230 individuals and currently has 1,400 members in total.

What is the Cryopreservation process?

The procedure of freezing a human body is known as vitrification. In this, a person's blood is replaced with a cryoprotectant solution which prevents ice crystals from forming as they can damage cells and tissues. Later, the body is cooled to -196 degrees Celsius and then stored in a vacuum-insulated metal container that is filled with liquid nitrogen.

What is the cost of cryopreservation?

It carries a hefty price tag, primarily affordable for those with substantial wealth. Alcor charges $220,000 (about Rs 2 crore) for preserving the entire body. For neuro cryopreservation which focuses solely on the brain, the cost is $80,000 (approximately Rs 66 lakh).

How can one guarantee survival post-revival?

When you enrol for cryopreservation, a large part of your payment goes into the Alcor Patient Care Trust. For preserving the whole body, $115,000 is allocated to this trust while for preserving just the head (neuro preservation), it's $25,000. Further, the company offers membership options with monthly dues ranging from $17 to $100, depending on your age. Including a child costs an extra $60 per year per child.

Is revival guaranteed?

No, it cannot be assured that future technology will allow for successful revival and reversal of any damage caused during the preservation process. However, there is optimism that future advancements may eradicate terminal illnesses and treat aging like any other disease.