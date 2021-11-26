Rising Cyber Attacks: What Can Indians Do to Protect their Data

Since its inception, the internet has been depicted as a worldwide network with no boundaries. In 2020, India experienced more than 1.1 million cyber assaults. In the same year, the country was among the top 5 with the most cyber security attacks.

Like everyone else’s, one of the most valuable items on Indians' devices and networks is the data generated and saved there. It is possible to reinstall applications and operating systems. However, the user-created data is unique. The consequences might be disastrous if it is lost or seen without permission.

You’re likely to find documents containing trade secrets, private information about workers or customers, or financial data on the networks of Indian firms. In addition, apps on devices can expose sensitive information.

As important as privacy and security are, they don't have to be complicated or overwhelming. The following are some easy steps Indians should take to protect their data.

1. Stop Using Public Wi-Fi for Important Transactions

Using a public Wi-Fi connection may not be as safe as one thinks. Avoid using public Wi-Fi to perform financial transactions or communicate other sensitive information.

2. Do Not Open Emails From Strangers

Getting an email from a known person does not guarantee that its contents are safe. Do not open or click on any links or attachments in an email from a source or someone you do not recognize.

Emails from financial institutions, banks, and other accounts and services are common. If you want to be secure, open a browser window. Then input the URL in the address bar instead of clicking on links in emails.

3. Do Not Save Passwords in Browsers

The “remember password” or “save password” features in browsers look harmless. However, bad actors can exploit vulnerabilities in browsers to steal credentials users save on their browsers. Also, anyone might easily access computers or mobile devices. Someone can access sensitive information on your device if they have it in their possession. It's unsafe to leave sensitive information carelessly, such as account credentials, on your device.

4. Do Not Access Third-Party Sites With Your Social Media Accounts

It seems to be an easy way to sign up for a website or an online service. In addition, it is easier to use social media accounts than typing in your credentials. For example, some sites allow you to directly access their services with your Facebook account or email accounts. However, this might put your privacy at risk. To be on the safe side, just go through the usual registration process all sites have.

5. Keep Private Information in a Secure Location at All Times

Don't save passwords for your online accounts or personal information such as your credit card numbers, national identity number, or home address in a public place.

For sensitive documents, consider storing them up on a portable storage device that you can keep hidden. You can also store it with a secure cloud service provider. But, again, you should choose hard storage over relying on a cloud storage service you don’t trust.

6. Update Your Privacy Settings Frequently

It's essential to keep an eye on your social media privacy settings. You must make any necessary changes as they evolve.

7. Make It a Habit To Utilize Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

An extra security layer, two-factor authentication, protects your account if a hacker tries to access it. Two-factor authentication is a security method that requires people to give two different means of identification. You can protect your account and data better with 2FA implemented.

8. Always Use Secure Websites For Critical Transactions

A Digital Certificate is used to show a website is secure when you reach it; you should see a padlock on your browser’s search bar. Indians should always utilize a secure website for financial transactions or other sensitive information.

There is a secure protocol called Secure Socket Layers (SSL). SSL is used to secure data while it travels over the Internet. You can detect whether a website is safe by looking at the URL's beginning. For example, you will be safe from hackers if you use URLs that begin with https://.

9. Be Wary About Downloading Files From Shady Sites

Piracy and viruses are commonplace on file-sharing websites like peer-to-peer networks. Avoid any website that you do not totally trust when it comes to downloading files.

10. Have Email Addresses For Various Purposes

There is nothing more dangerous than using the same email address for all of your online accounts. Even if you may use the same email address several times, it's a good idea to have several separate email addresses for various purposes. Thus, you should have different email addresses for personal and business use.

11. Always Log Out of Your Accounts

Many people forget to log out of internet services after completing their online activities. Always remember to log out of your accounts because anyone using your device can easily access them.

12. Protect Apps by Locking Them

App lockers are similar to the lock-screen functionality. Locking apps gives an additional layer of protection for all applications. In the event that your device gets stolen, a password protects the contents of your applications. As a result, only you can open the device. This also prevents outsiders from gaining access to sensitive data.

App locks may be useful in the workplace for restricting the programs and data that employees can use. Thus, employees do not have access to sensitive information that is irrelevant to their job description.

Conclusion

Internet privacy is a new and growingly significant issue in Indian society. India must prioritize privacy. Robust measures should also be put in place to protect the privacy of both Indians and foreigners whose data lives temporarily or permanently in India. Furthermore, the government should continue to seek increased access and surveillance powers.

However, Indians should know that they have a role to play. This is why residents and citizens have to take extra steps to protect their data. This article discussed essential tips on how Indians can protect their data. As long as they take these steps, malicious attacks will be less successful.

(Brand Desk Content)