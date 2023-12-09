Rising Popularity Of Apps And Websites Undressing Photos Sparks Concerns

New Delhi: Apps and services powered by Artificial Intelligence that undress women photos have exploded in popularity in the past few months, according to a new research. In just September alone, around 24 million people visited these apps, highlighting a significant global demand for turning regular images into explicit ones.

Graphika's report indicates that many of these services are freely marketing on popular platforms without any restrictions. The number of links promoting these apps has skyrocketed by more than 2,400% on social media platforms like X and Reddit.

This trend is particularly troubling for women, as some of these services explicitly target them. The explicit content generated by these apps contributes to an increase in online abuse, assault, and defamation against women who are already vulnerable on online platforms. There's a real risk that someone with malicious intent could use these apps to create and distribute inappropriate content without the victim's knowledge.

The issue extends to deepfake nude videos, which have become a nightmare for women. The spread of such videos has garnered significant attention and concern in India, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, a deepfake video featuring South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral, prompting IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to remind social media platforms to swiftly remove such inappropriate content.

The looming threat is clear and inevitable. The proliferation of these apps and services without regulation by authorities poses a serious risk, allowing the easy creation of explicit photos with just a few clicks. It's crucial for education and awareness to combat this issue, and for authorities to step in to regulate these technologies to protect individuals from such invasive practices.