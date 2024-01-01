Running Out Of Storage On Your iPhone? Check THESE Trips And Tricks

New Delhi: If you own an older iPhone, especially one with just 64GB of storage, you've likely encountered the frustration of running out of space. This can be particularly inconvenient when you're trying to capture new photos or videos while you're out and about. Fear not, though – there are easy ways to free up space directly on your iPhone without the need for a computer.

Let's explore some simple solutions to ensure you never miss a photo-worthy moment.

Subscribe To Apple iCloud

One effective way to clear up local storage on your iPhone is by subscribing to Apple iCloud. Navigate to iCloud Settings, tap on Photos, and select "Optimize iPhone Storage." This smart move not only frees up space but also ensures your precious memories are safely stored in the cloud.

Offload Unused Apps

If there are apps on your iPhone that haven't seen the light of day in months, it's time to offload them. Head to iPhone Settings, go to General, tap on iPhone Storage, and select "Offload Unused Apps." This nifty feature helps you declutter without losing essential data.

Review Large Attachments

Your iPhone allows you to review and delete large attachments such as photos, videos, and documents. Simply go to iPhone Settings, choose General, tap on iPhone Storage, and identify and remove those hefty attachments that are hogging space.

Tackle Bulky Videos

Videos, especially high-resolution ones like 4K or ProRes, can eat up significant storage. Identify old videos that are no longer needed – perhaps that Instagram post from ages ago – and delete them to make room for new memories.

Can't Find Enough Space? Consider a Fresh Start with Cloud Backups

If, despite your efforts, you still can't find the space you need, consider starting anew. Back up your data to a cloud service, giving you the freedom to delete unnecessary files and apps without losing anything important.