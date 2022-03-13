हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine War: Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phones in Ukraine

The new Google feature is supposed to be supplemental to the already existing raid alert systems. 

New Delhi: American tech giant Google will now be adding Air Strike alerts for its Ukrainian Android users amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

According to GSM Arena, this update comes as part of Google`s Play Services and reportedly, the company is enabling it at the request of the Ukrainian government.

The feature is supposed to be supplemental to the already existing raid alert systems. The company's VP of Engineering said that Google has used the same low-latency system that it uses for detecting earthquakes.

Earlier, shortly after the Russian military operation in Ukraine commenced, the company had announced that it would disable some of its Google Maps features in Ukraine such as traffic information and crowd data. Also Read: Taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions: Paytm Payments Bank

Their argument was that the data could be used as military intelligence. Also Read: Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series phones on March 17? Check details

