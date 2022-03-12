हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy A Event

Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series phones on March 17? Check details

Last year, on the same date, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. 

New Delhi: A new official-looking teaser leak has revealed that Samsung is likely to hold a Galaxy A Event next week on March 17 to unveil the new Galaxy A series phone(s).

According to GSM Arena, the teaser does not mention the name of the upcoming smartphone(s), but it shows the alphabet `A` in different styles, with one of them hinting at water resistance. 

Last year, on the same date, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. So, the Korean conglomerate is expected to unveil the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 next Thursday. Also Read: Taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions: Paytm Payments Bank

Currently, there is no word yet from Samsung about this upcoming Galaxy A Event. The smartphone maker had recently launched its Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, which includes Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read: Telegram gets new update, adds download manager, live streaming feature

