Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine War: Gaming giant Epic to donate Fortnite proceeds to Ukraine relief

Fortnite developer Epic has come out in support of Ukraine. 

Russia-Ukraine War: Gaming giant Epic to donate Fortnite proceeds to Ukraine relief

New Delhi: Gaming giant Epic has come out in support of Ukraine. As per The Verge, the company will donate its Fortnite proceeds between March 20 and April 3 for the relief operations. The action will include all "real-money purchases" in the game, which means purchased V-bucks, subscriptions, gifted battles passes, and certain cosmetic packs. The company also noted that `using V-Bucks in Fortnite will not be included as those are not real-money purchases. 

It will also include retail gift card purchases so long as they`re redeemed during the two-week window. 

As part of the effort, Microsoft will also be "committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine."On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. Also Read: Centre plans to merge BBNL with BSNL this month: BSNL CMD

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Check how to change address on Aadhaar in simple steps

Russia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warVladimir PutinWorld war 3Epic Games
