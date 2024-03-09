NewsTechnology
SAM ALTMAN

Sam Altman Finally Returns To OpenAI Board

The OpenAI Board also announced the election of three new Board members as one part of its commitment to expansion.

|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sam Altman Finally Returns To OpenAI Board File Photo

New Delhi: Sam Altman will join the OpenAI board after an independent probe found that his conduct “did not mandate removal.” The special committee of the OpenAI Board announced the completion of the review, and expressed its full confidence in Altman and Greg Brockman’s ongoing leadership of OpenAI.

The law firm WilmerHale interviewed board members, employees, and reviewed “more than 30,000 documents” to reach the conclusion. “We have unanimously concluded that Sam and Greg are the right leaders for OpenAI,” said Bret Taylor, Chair of the OpenAI Board, in a statement early on Saturday. (Also Read: Flipkart Set To Launch 10-15 Minute Delivery Venture Soon)

Altman, as CEO, will rejoin the OpenAI Board of Directors. The OpenAI Board also announced the election of three new Board members as one part of its commitment to expansion. (Also Read: Made in India Router Set To Be Launched Tomorrow)

They are Dr Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Nicole Seligman, former EVP and Global General Counsel of Sony and President of Sony Entertainment; and Fidji Simo, CEO and Chair of Instacart and on the Board of Directors at Shopify.

"Their experience and leadership will enable the Board to oversee OpenAI’s growth and to ensure that we pursue OpenAI’s mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity,” said Taylor.

The board will prioritise its crucial work to enhance the governance procedures to best achieve OpenAI’s mission. “We recognise the magnitude of our role in stewarding transformative technologies for the global good,” added Taylor.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja