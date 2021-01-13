Samsung 2021 AC range launched in India at starting price of 36,990: All you want to know

New Delhi: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung has launched its 2021 range of air conditioners that includes Wind-Free ACs with enhanced smart controls and PM 1.0 filters, Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter ACs with Tri-Care filters, and Hot & Cold Inverter ACs.

Samsung has also entered the 4-star Inverter AC and strengthened its 5-star Inverter AC segment alongside Hot and Cold Inverter ACs.

The new range of Inverter AC’s comes with Samsung durability promise of 10 years on Digital Inverter compressor, 5 years on Copper condenser and 5 years on PCB, along with 5 year free gas recharge.

The PM 1.0 Filter of the new range of Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs is washable and reusable. The entire 2021 Inverter AC Range comes with eco-friendly R32 Gas and is equipped with copper condensers.

The new range comes with Smart Control functions. Users can change settings or switch on/off the AC using Bixby voice assistant, Alexa and Google Home, remotely control the AC and change settings using Samsung’s Smart Things application

Samsung’s 2021 AC line-up will include 51 ACs across Wind-Free, Convertible 5-in-1 and On/Off ACs. The new AC range will start from a price point of INR 36,990 and will go up to INR 90,990. In order to ease the buying for consumers, Samsung has also introduced affordability schemes like attractive EMI options where customer can own a Samsung AC at zero down payment, upto 15% cashback, 5 year free gas recharge.