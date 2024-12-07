One UI 7.0 Beta India Update: South Korean giant Samsung has finally rolled out the Android 15-based One UI 7.0 beta update in select regions a month after its initial unveiling at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 in San Jose, California. It is arguably the company's biggest software overhaul ever for the Korean smartphone maker.

The new update brings Android 15 to Galaxy devices with several improvements in terms of user interface and most customisation options for customers to use generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) to create their own wallpapers and themes for the phone.

Adding further, there is also redesigned One UI widgets and a new notification system called Now Bar along with a Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features similar to Apple Intelligence.

Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta: Eligibility

The latest update started rolling out on December 5, initially reaching users in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. Currently, Samsung has limited the rollout to its 2024 flagship models, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the support for more devices is likely to added soon including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy S23 series.

Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta: Features

The One UI 7.0 beta introduces several exciting features designed to enhance usability and security. It provides easy access to updates from apps like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch directly on the lock screen, saving you the trouble of unlocking your phone for key information.

The camera experience is smoother with a new zoom control option for seamless transitions in Pro and Pro Video modes, along with a redesigned Camera app featuring reorganized buttons, controls, and modes for intuitive operation.

The update also includes a Knox Matrix dashboard, allowing users to view the security status of Samsung devices, such as Galaxy smartphones, TVs, and home appliances, at a glance. Writing tasks are simplified with Galaxy AI, which offers built-in tools for grammar and spell checks, tone adjustments, text summarization, and bullet point creation without switching apps. Additionally, the beta brings voice call transcription in up to 20 languages.

On the security front, users can block 2G services to safeguard their data on untrusted networks, while Theft Detection uses AI and sensors to immediately lock the phone if it is snatched, ensuring your data stays protected.

Here's How To Download One Android 15-Based UI 7.0 Beta

It is important to note that the eligible users must register for the One UI 7 beta program through the Samsung Members app to participate and enjoy the company's new AI features.

Step 1: Log in to your Samsung account to ensure access to beta features.

Step 2: Open the Samsung Members app on your eligible Galaxy device and navigate to the 'Notices' section.

Step 3: Locate the notice titled "Registration for One UI 7 Beta Program" and select Join Now.

Step 4: Review the terms of participation, then click on Enroll followed by Agree to confirm your registration for the beta program.

Step 5: Once enrolled, go to the Settings app on your device.

Step 6: Select Software Update to check and download the One UI 7 Beta software.