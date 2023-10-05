Samsung Announces Bumper Festive Sale: Get Upto 45% Off Galaxy Z Series, Check Offers On TV And Home Appliances

New Delhi: South Korean electronics major Samsung has announced its bumper festive sale during which customers can avail a host of offers and discounts on smartphones, TV, smartwatches, home appliances and more.

Samsung has said that during the ‘Fab Grab Fest’, consumers can get up to 45% off on select models of Galaxy Z series, S Series, A series, M series and F series smartphones.

"Consumers purchasing select models of Galaxy Tablets, accessories and wearables will get up to 41% off in addition to a cashback of up to 20% on credit and debit cards of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) and other leading banks. The new range of Galaxy laptops can be purchased at up to 36% off during the Fab Grab Fest sale along with a cashback of up to 20% on credit and debit cards of leading banks," Samsung said.



There will be up to 54% off on Samsung TVs – select models of the flagship Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, 4K UHD TVs, The Freestyle projector. Additionally, consumers purchasing the 98-inch models of QLED and Neo QLED TVs will be able to get their hands on a free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone. Consumers can also get free Samsung Soundbars (Q900A or S800B) on purchase of select OLED, QLED and UHD TV models. Offers do not end here. On purchase of select Neo QLED models, consumers will get a 50-inch The Serif TV absolutely free, the company said.

During the Fab Grab Fest sale, digital appliances like microwaves will be available at up to 34% off and select models of Samsung’s Windfree air conditioners at up to 40%. Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor and G5 Gaming Monitor will be available at up to 58% off. Additionally, you can avail cashback of up to 27.5% with a maximum limit of INR 25000 on debit and credit cards of HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks.

Products Consumer Offer Highlight Models Smartphones Up to 45% off



Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy M34, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F34, Galaxy F14, Galaxy F04 Laptops Up to 36% off



Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book Go Tablets, Accessories & Wearables Up to 41% off



Galaxy Tab S9 Series, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi), Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy Bud2 Pro TVs



Up to 54% off



Get Free Galaxy S23 Ultra, 50” Serif TV, or Soundbar (Q900A/S800B) on 98-inch TVs and select models of QLED and Neo-QLED TVs Neo-QLED, QLED, OLED, 4K UHD TVs, The Freestyle projector

Refrigerators



Up to 40% off



Get 10kg Top Loading Washing Machine worth INR 30000 for free on select models of Side-by-Side Refrigerators, and Galaxy S23 128GB version on purchasing French Door Refrigerator



301L Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerator Washing Machines Up to 37% off



Fully Automatic Washing Machines & Ecobubble Range of Washing Machines Microwaves



Up to 34% off



32 litre SlimFry Convection Microwave, 28 litre SlimFry Convection Microwave Monitors Up to 58% off M8 Smart Monitor and G5 Gaming Monitor Air Conditioners Up to 40% off Select Windfree AC models Assured Buyback



Up to 70%



(Purchased between October 1, 2023 –November 14, 2023) Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Bank Cashback



Up to 27.5% Cashback with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI), and other leading bank Debit and Credit Cards (Up to INR 25000) Samsung TVs and digital appliances, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops

Other than the offers, consumers will also get up to 70% resale value with Assured Buyback, included free of cost with your purchase between October 1 to November 14, 2023 on select models of Galaxy Z series, S series and A series smartphones. Coming with a range of flagship devices, the latest range of products and easy financing options, the Fab Grab Fest guarantees consumers an unforgettable and premium shopping experience, Samsung added.