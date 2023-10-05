trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671232
Samsung Announces Bumper Festive Sale: Get Upto 45% Off Galaxy Z Series, Check Offers On TV And Home Appliances

Samsung has said that during the ‘Fab Grab Fest’, consumers can get up to 45% off on select models of Galaxy Z series, S Series, A series, M series and F series smartphones. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: South Korean electronics major Samsung has announced its bumper festive sale during which customers can avail a host of offers and discounts on smartphones, TV, smartwatches, home appliances and more.

"Consumers purchasing select models of Galaxy Tablets, accessories and wearables will get up to 41% off in addition to a cashback of up to 20% on credit and debit cards of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) and other leading banks. The new range of Galaxy laptops can be purchased at up to 36% off during the Fab Grab Fest sale along with a cashback of up to 20% on credit and debit cards of leading banks," Samsung said.
 
There will be up to 54% off on Samsung TVs – select models of the flagship Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, 4K UHD TVs, The Freestyle projector. Additionally, consumers purchasing the 98-inch models of QLED and Neo QLED TVs will be able to get their hands on a free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone. Consumers can also get free Samsung Soundbars (Q900A or S800B) on purchase of select OLED, QLED and UHD TV models. Offers do not end here. On purchase of select Neo QLED models, consumers will get a 50-inch The Serif TV absolutely free, the company said.

During the Fab Grab Fest sale, digital appliances like microwaves will be available at up to 34% off and select models of Samsung’s Windfree air conditioners at up to 40%. Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor and G5 Gaming Monitor will be available at up to 58% off. Additionally, you can avail cashback of up to 27.5% with a maximum limit of INR 25000 on debit and credit cards of HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks.

Products Consumer Offer Highlight Models
Smartphones Up to 45% off

Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy M34, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F34, Galaxy F14, Galaxy F04
Laptops Up to 36% off

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book Go
Tablets, Accessories & Wearables Up to 41% off

Galaxy Tab S9 Series, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi), Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy Bud2 Pro
TVs

Up to 54% off

Get Free Galaxy S23 Ultra, 50” Serif TV, or Soundbar (Q900A/S800B) on 98-inch TVs and select models of QLED and Neo-QLED TVs		 Neo-QLED, QLED, OLED, 4K UHD TVs, The Freestyle projector
 
Refrigerators

Up to 40% off

Get 10kg Top Loading Washing Machine worth INR 30000 for free on select models of Side-by-Side Refrigerators, and Galaxy S23 128GB version on purchasing French Door Refrigerator

301L Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerator
Washing Machines Up to 37% off

Fully Automatic Washing Machines & Ecobubble Range of Washing Machines
Microwaves

Up to 34% off

32 litre SlimFry Convection Microwave, 28 litre SlimFry Convection Microwave
Monitors Up to 58% off M8 Smart Monitor and G5 Gaming Monitor
Air Conditioners Up to 40% off Select Windfree AC models
Assured Buyback

Up to 70%

(Purchased between October 1, 2023 –November 14, 2023)		 Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G
Bank Cashback

Up to 27.5% Cashback with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI), and other leading bank Debit and Credit Cards (Up to INR 25000)		 Samsung TVs and digital appliances, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops

Other than the offers, consumers will also get up to 70% resale value with Assured Buyback, included free of cost with your purchase between October 1 to November 14, 2023 on select models of Galaxy Z series, S series and A series smartphones. Coming with a range of flagship devices, the latest range of products and easy financing options, the Fab Grab Fest guarantees consumers an unforgettable and premium shopping experience, Samsung added.

 

