Samsung announces Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02S entry-level smartphones --Know price, availability and more

New Delhi: Samsung has announced the Galaxy A12 and A02S -- two new entry-level smartphones set to launch next year in Europe.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is currently set to start at 179 euros ($212) for 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, with 128GB and 6GB of RAM on the high end for 199 euros ($236).

The A02S starts at 150 euros ($178).

The A12 will be available in January and the A02S in February, reports The Verge.

Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1500 pixels. The smartphone's Infinity-V display features a tiny water drop notch for the 8MP front camera.

The device sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary lens, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A12 has an octa-core processor consisting of CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz. Samsung doesn't say what chipset it used, but looking at the configuration it appears the smartphone is powered by the Helio P35 SoC.

The performance unit also includes 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory.

Galaxy A12 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A02S comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a water-drop notch for the 5MP f/2.2 front camera. The smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary lens. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Galaxy A02S powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and for graphics, there is an Adreno 506. The smartphone pairs a 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot to expand the internal storage up to 1TB.

The smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.