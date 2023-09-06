Samsung Announces New Offers On Galaxy A54, A34; Price Starts At Rs 26,999

New Delhi: Samsung on Wednesday announceed fantastic new offers on its Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G range of smartphones.

The Galaxy A34, initially priced at Rs 30,999, can now be availed at starting price of just Rs 26,999. The smartphone maker is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,000, and for ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users, there's an additional bank cashback of Rs 2,000.

Also, the Galaxy A54 8GB+256 GB variant, previously priced at Rs 40,999, is now available for just Rs 36,999, making it even more accessible. And for those of you looking for even more convenience, Samsung has introduced a hassle-free 12-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment.

The Galaxy A54 boasts a 50MP OIS primary lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Galaxy A34 features a powerful 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both models also come equipped with a 5MP macro lens to capture every detail.

With a robust 5000 mAh battery that can last for over two days on a single charge, both devices feature a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring seamless transitions between scenes, even during fast-paced action.

To top it off, these smartphones house IP67 rating, they are spill and splash-resistant, capable of withstanding one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. They are also dust and sand-resistant, ensuring durability wherever you go.

You can either Head to your nearest Samsung store or visit Samsung website to grab the Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G, said the company.