Samsung expected to ditch 5G in next budget foldable smartphone

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone giant Samsung electronics is a pioneer when it comes to foldable smartphones.

The company successfully launched and sold its first iteration Samsung Galaxy Fold in February 2019. The company has improved on folding technology since then.

According to the report, the smartphone giant is all set to launch three new foldable smartphones in the market. This includes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip Lite which would be a budget offering in foldable smartphone series.

The report reveals that to keep the smartphone price as low as possible, Samsung is going to ditch 5G from these models. The company will be using existing 4G-LTE technology which will keep the retail price lower. This comes a s a sensible choice. 5G feasibility is not uniform across the world. The technology is in its first phase and infrastructure is under development.

Samsung's foldable smartphone with model number SM-720F is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 series chipset. This is the final 4G-LTE based flagship chipset. The same processor was offered in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

However, there are a few reports which claim that Samsung's foldable smartphones will support 5G connectivity. Hence it is better to take these reports with a pinch of salt. We expect to get better understanding on the matter in upcoming weeks.

Samsung will launch its flagship S21 series smartphones on January 14. The company has already stated taking pre-orders for the same in United Stated.