हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung files patent for Galaxy device with transparent display

Samsung earlier patented a device that depicts a status indicator on the punch-hole camera.

Samsung files patent for Galaxy device with transparent display

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has patented a new Galaxy smartphone with a futuristic-looking transparent display.

The company filed the patent with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) and was published on August 27, reports LetsGoDigital.

The patent describes the technology that is needed to make a transparent smartphone and can even be used in other electronic gadgets as well, including TVs, monitors, laptops and gaming consoles.

According to the report, the device seen in the patent has narrow bezels and a large transparent screen and an OLED panel is apparently used.

Samsung earlier patented a device that depicts a status indicator on the punch-hole camera.

The status indicator around the camera is in various shapes like square, ovaloid and even circular.

Tags:
SamsungGalaxy smartphoneSamsung GalaxySmartphones
Next
Story

Twitter to add headlines, descriptions to some of its trends
  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Like my home, your ego will be destroyed too, Kangana tells Uddhav