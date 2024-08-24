Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Get Massive Discount In India; Check New Price

New Delhi: Amid the festive season, South Korean giant Samsung has announced a massive price cut on the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones. Both smartphones offer artificial intelligence (AI) features, large batteries, AMOLED displays and much more.

Moreover, the smartphones come with four years of promised Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates along with the latest Circle to Search feature.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price Cut In India

The original price of the Samsung Galaxy A55 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the only 8GB+128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is priced at Rs 30,999. Now, the company is offering a discount on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G by up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The company is providing discounts through bank offers via HDFC and SBI credit cards, along with exchange bonuses on these mid-range smartphones.

Following the price reduction, the Galaxy A55 5G is now available starting at Rs 33,999, with colour options including Awesome Lilac, Awesome Ice Blue, and Awesome Navy. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G is priced starting at Rs 25,999, offered in Awesome Ice Blue and Awesome Navy colours.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast 25W charging.

The newly launched smartphone is powered by an in-house Exynos 2480 processor. It runs on the Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 and will receive updates up to Android 18.

It is available in 8GB + 128/256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants, with expandable storage up to 1TB. In design, the smartphone is encased in a sleek glass body with metal frames. The phone is packed with modern amenities like an on-screen fingerprint sensor and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

In the camera department, the smartphone houses a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, it offers a 32 MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. It is available in 8GB + 128/256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera system comprising a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a high-resolution 13 MP front-facing camera.