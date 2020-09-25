Samsung Galaxy A72 with five rear cameras tipped for 2021 launch

NEW DELHI: Korean giant Samsung introduced its first smartphone with four rear cameras in 2018 with Galaxy A9. The company received some good response from the users after its launch, and has since then, launched majority of its smartphones with four cameras.

Now, a recent report suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch its first Penta-camera smartphone in 2021. The upcoming model will be named Galaxy A72 and would be the first Samsung device to have a Penta rear camera.

As per reports, it will be launched in the first half of next year, i.e. 2021.

The report further highlights that the company is also planning to increase the camera modules in every Galaxy device in the coming year. This means that Galaxy A72 will not be the only smartphone that could feature five cameras at the back, and Samsung might introduce more new devices with beefed-up camera specifications.

The report also shared the potential camera specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A72 smartphone. The device will come up with a 64 MP main cam, 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8 MP telephoto (3x zoom), 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor. There will be a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

Samsung is adding the telephoto lens, which might be similar to the present in the Galaxy S20 series. With this, the Galaxy A72 could be the first smartphone in this price segment to feature such camera specifications.