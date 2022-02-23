हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 leaked ahead of MWC launch: Details here

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up to introduce its next major product Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 laptop at MWC 2022 later this month and now a new report has claimed that the laptop is said to be codenamed mars 2.

As per a report by GizNext alongside collaboration with the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 have leaked showing the device from all angles.

Rumours suggest that the second generation Galaxy Book Pro 360 is internally referred to as "mars 2" and that the original Galaxy Book 360 was codenamed as "mars".

The laptop may come with three USB Type-C ports - two on the left and one on the right, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio port. Furthermore, the Galaxy Book 2 360 may come with a 15-inch display. Also, one can expect S Pen support.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 could be launched with a new processor. For those who are unaware, the original model was launched with a choice of 11th Gen Intel i3, i5, and i7 processors.

Earlier, Samsung announced business editions of its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro laptops.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book for businesses include Windows 10 Pro and upgrade options to Windows 11 Pro. The devices come powered by Intel's 11th-generation processors and are Intel Eco certified.

In terms of display, both of them feature a Full HD screen resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptops come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and battery life of 21 hours for the i5 model and 20 for the i7 edition.

The Galaxy Book is equipped with one Thunderbolt port, two USB 3.2 ports, and one USB-C port.

Tags:
SamsungMWC 2022
