Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India --Check features and price of this affordable phone

New Delhi: With an aim to further expand its popular F-series smartphone, Samsung on Wednesday launched the all-new affordable Galaxy F13 in India, which comes in two storage variants.

The Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64 GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. It will be available in waterfall blue, sunrise copper and nightsky green colours from June 29 on online and at select retail stores.

"Continuing the Samsung legacy of bringing meaningful innovations, we are pleased to launch the all-new Galaxy F13 -- the perfect partner for uninterrupted entertainment," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"This stylish device has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of Gen MZ. Galaxy F13 features a Full HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience, and segment-first Auto Data Switching for uninterrupted connectivity," Babbar added.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that is said to offer crisp and clear content. It sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

The ultra-wide camera helps capture shots with a 123-degree field of view. The depth camera helps shoot stunning portrait shots with Galaxy F13. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers an 8MP front camera.

Galaxy F13 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery (with 15W adaptive fast charging). It also supports adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

