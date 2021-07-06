Samsung Galaxy F22 unveiled in India at Rs 12,499: Check features and more

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy F22 in India which is the fourth Galaxy F series in 2021.The company has so far launched Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s.



Priced at Rs 12,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, Samsung Galaxy F22 is equipped with a sAMOLED 90Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499. The smartphone comes in two colours- black and blue.

In terms of other specifications, Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a quad rear camera setup which has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone houses a 13MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F22 runs Android 11 along with One UI Core 3.1. It houses a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The smartphone has a side fingerprint sensor, and supports face unlock as well. Galaxy F22 is also equipped with Samsung Pay Mini.

