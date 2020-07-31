Samsung Galaxy M31s : Brace Yourself For The Best Camera Device - India's Leading 64MP Intelli-Cam With Single Take #MonsterShot

NEW DELHI: Samsung Galaxy M31s will be in the Indian market soon. Photos and videos for lasting memories seem to the moto behind Samsung launching its #MonsterShot and the phone will house India’s leading 64MP Intelli-Cam with Single Take quad rear camera along with a 32MP selfie sensor. While the phone hosts all the features of a cool and efficient smartphone, the one feature that makes it stand out distinctively in the smartphone market is the 64MP Intelli-Cam lens with Single Take and integrating Sony IMX 682 sensor.

Galaxy M31s houses India’s leading 64MP Intelli Cam coupled with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8 um pixel size that makes sure that you can treasure each and every aspect of your life in a frame. Users can capture the vividities of life and nature with the latest Galaxy camera software technology – Single Take mode.

Single Take takes video, shoots stills –all in one go, just at the press of a single button. Single Take gives you 10 outputs, of which 6 are static and 3 are videos. The six static output that Single Take churns include –the original image shot with the powerful 64MP Intelli Cam lens Sony IMX 682 sensor, AI detected ‘Best Moment Selection’, one still image with Samsung Camera Filter, a black and white picture, one AI Smart Crop photo, a single frame picture.

While the three videos that the Single Take will give are –the original video with the 64MP Intelli-Cam lens, a video with Hyperlapse and a boomerang video. By the way, the Intelli-Cam also makes sure that one can capture mind-blowing hyperlapses even at night.

Single Take also makes sure every shot that we click is our best one. And, for that, features like customized filters, smart crop, AI Selected Best Moments and wide-angle shots work like magic to create a #MonsterShot.

Adding the cherry to the top is the Night Mode that captures beautiful low-light shots with no compromise on the quality, credit goes to the low aperture.

You can launch your camera to access the Single Take feature in no time. Just select the Single Take mode, press the start button, let the camera capture for 10 seconds (after which it will automatically stop) and you are done. All you need to do now is press the quick view to see the original video shot through the 64MP Intelli Cam lens and the other output pictures that the video output will generate.

The 32 MP Front shutter with Single Take feature on the phone is capable of producing the same output as the rear set up. In just 10 seconds the Single Take feature generates 10 photos in a set of 7 static and 3 videos. The Intelli Cam allows you to record UHD 4K videos. The Intelli camera is amazing for shake-free videos, thanks to the Super Steady Mode.

Users can switch between back and front camera, giving you both a creative and fun experience. Additionally, the 32MP front camera can also shoot Super Slow-Mos at 480 fps which basically, means that there is no end to the drama that you can add to your video gallery.

The smartphone boasts of 6.4 inches Infinity-O Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 407ppi pixel density. The smartphone is backed by a mammoth 6,000mAh battery so that you can talk, watch videos and carry out all the fun activities without having to bother about the phones running out of power. Another major highlight of the phone is the charging unit. Galaxy M31s is the first Samsung phone to get a 25W fast charging as against most of the competitors that have only 18W charging.

