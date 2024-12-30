Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Gets Massive Discount, Now Available For Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Discount Price In India: Samsung is offering a lucrative discount on the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, the handset was launched in July this year. It is important to note that the handset comes in Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey color options.

It is available in three variants: the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 21,499, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs 24,499. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6 custom skin out of the box, and the company offers four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches with the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Discount Price In India

The handset, originally priced at Rs 19,999 for the base model, is now available for Rs 14,999 on Amazon, offering a flat discount of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specifications

It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a vibrant and smooth viewing experience with up to 1000 nits of high brightness mode.

The handset is powered by a robust 6000 mAh battery. It supports 25W wired charging for fast and efficient power replenishment. On the photography front, the handset comes with a triple camera setup which includes 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP secondary camera, and a 2 MP sensor, providing sharp and detailed photos. For selfies, the 13 MP front camera ensures clear and crisp shots.

On the security front, the phone is equipped with essential sensors, including a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, compass, and virtual proximity sensing for enhanced usability. Adding further, users can take advantage of the Tap & Pay feature through the Samsung Wallet, making payments quick and convenient with the Galaxy M35 5G.