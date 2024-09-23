Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Launched In India With Triple Rear Camera Unit Under Rs 20,000; Check Specs, Bank Discount

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has launched the latest Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone in the M series in India. It runs Android 14 with One UI 6 and the handset is offered in Coral Green and Thunder Black colour options.

The company has promised four generations of Android updates and 5 years of security updates for the phone. The phone is equipped with Samsung Knox Vault, a unique hardware-based security and tamper-proof solution.

It is important to note that the newly launched smartphone shares similarities with the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, which are already available for purchase in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Price And Bank Discount

The phone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Consumers can purchase the smartphone in the country via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and select offline retail stores starting September 26. Consumers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 bank discount on all leading banks’ credit and debit cards EMI and full payment to get the phone at a lower effective price. (Also Read:

After applying all the discounts, the effective starting price of the phone is Rs. 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M55s 5G with support for 45W wired fast charging. On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is 50-megapixel sensor on the front.

The smartphone offers two RAM configurations, 8GB and 12GB, providing a smooth multitasking experience. It also comes with internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB, which can be expanded up to a massive 1TB using a microSD card, giving users ample space for apps, media, and files.

The hybrid dual SIM setup allows flexibility, supporting either two nano SIMs or one nano SIM. For audio, the device features a USB Type-C port and Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive and high-quality sound output.