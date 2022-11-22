Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Android 13 Update: Smartphone starts getting One UI 5 update

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Android 13 Update: The highly anticipated update for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is here. The Samsung smartphone has started receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5 update. The update started rolling out yesterday and will soon reach all Samsung Galaxy S21 users. It was widely estimated that the rollout will be somewhere around end-November and Samsung did not slip from its rollout roadmap. According to reports, the One UI 5 firmware was first made available to the Galaxy S21 FE model number SM-G990B and the firmware version was G990BXXU2DVK3.

The Android 13-based firmware update will now allow Galaxy S21 FE users to enjoy new features like multitasking gestures, a new way to check background app activity, a redesigned lock screen, Modes and Routines, and better optimization among others.

If you are also using Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and want to check for an update, go to the settings app and navigate to Software update and tap to check and download the update. Once downloaded, you can install it which will take some time.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE UI update arrives over the air as a 2.3GB download and brings the October 1, 2022 security patch level with it. Samsung is expected to roll out the December security update to the S21 FE next month. If you have checked your phone and the update isn't available for your device, then rest assured that the update is on its way and it might take a few days to reach all users.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a best-in-class triple camera setup that will set your social media feed on fire. On the rear, it has the flagship grade 12MP (UW) + 12MP (W) + 8MP (Tele) camera that captures bright and stunning pictures. The 32MP front camera captures stunning eye-catching selfies. The pro-grade camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom for an epic experience.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control. It's powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor and 4500mAh battery.